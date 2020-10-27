Let’s get on our knees for our mouth’s sake

Is your mouth in prison because of the face mask requirements? Have you, ever since, been covering up, and subjecting your mouth to confinement behind a mask? It is time to pray our mouths from this new prison labelled as a mask.

One’s mouth rules their life and destiny. We speak with our mouths and call it verbal communication. Your ability to speak and what you say and how well you say it; creates a path for the different avenues of life you may venture. Very early on, as young as elementary, we are evaluated based on the usage of our mouths with regards speaking.

Even babies refer to one’s mouth to read facial expressions and understand the most basic art of human communication; a smile to demonstrate happiness and a frown for discontent or sadness. When last has someone publicly seen your beautiful smile?

In addition, we confess with our mouth. The Bible talks a lot about the importance of the mouth. For instance, Ephesians 4:29 instructs us to “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear”.

So there is no wonder why the psalmist records in Psalm 141:3: “Set a guard, O Lord, over my mouth; keep watch over the door of my lips!”.

The Bible has so much insight about the mouth and we should pay close attention to it. We are even told in the book of Matthew that “on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned”.

That is no laughing matter, rather we should be thankful and practice to follow the guidelines our gracious Heavenly Father has outlined in His Word for us. The most recurring theme in the Bible is to use our mouths positively and for good. To encourage, to build up, to inspire and motivate and bless both ourselves and others.

Readers, I hope you realize the impact your mouth has in your daily life.The whole world is ruled by the mouth. Rulers, leaders, judges, kings, priests, governors, lawyers, premieres, captains, heads of state, immigration; they all rule with their mouth.

I want you to be aware that every human being has a mouth for themselves. Mouths are one thing we do not share. We were not designed to have others speak for us or to hand over our speaking ability to another. Could you imagine a public speaker handing off their talented mouth to another for events they cannot attend? unfathomable don’t you think?

Every human, every beast of the field and every bird of the air has their own personal mouth. You see, the mouth feeds the body. You will die of hunger and starvation if you don’t eat with your mouth. However, it is not solely for eating and chewing food. Our mouths are much more important than we think.

Now that the pandemic of coronavirus that has invaded the world, we are now suffering with the loss of our mouth. Our mouth has now been covered up for more than six months. And many mouths are also being censored and silenced in the name of COVID-19.

Mouths are being imprisoned and we don’t know how long this incarceration will last.

Readers, I hope you get the message that it’s time to pray for the heads of state and for leaders all over the world responsible for this brutal sanction. Please don’t allow your voice to be silent. You cannot afford to live without the use of your mouth.

This mouth imprisonment demands action in prayer. You have to cancel the evil agenda against your mouth and declare (without the mask) my mouth is liberated and set free in Jesus name. Be willing to fight for the freedom of your mouth.

Pay the price in prayer and you will never regret it.

Pastor Julianna Daniel