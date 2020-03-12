NDG-based employment agency partners with German cultural centre in Montreal on a European Union project, giving young Canadians a chance to co-create international policy.

Public participation is a right that is enshrined in most democratic constitutions and given to citizens across the world. This year, Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the Goethe Institut of Montreal and Agorize have come together to give global youth a chance to shape policies and help build a digitally-inclusive society.

Funded by the European Union, this clarion call is geared towards young people, 18 to 30 years of age, from Canada and Europe to team up and develop a project based on one of six topics:

Citizenship 4.0

Social Relations

Smart and Fast Expanding Cities

Security

Education

Entertainment & Culture

This experience comes with perks, such as job shadowing and cash prizes.

The Online Thinkathon final takes place on the 13th of June 2020. The 5 best teams will pitch their solution to a jury that will select 3 winning projects. Winners will be invited to a dedicated info session with policymakers in either Ottawa, Canada (for European participants) or Brussels, Belgium (for Canadian participants). During these sessions, youth will have the opportunity to present and discuss the results of the project with Canadian and European policymakers.

The deadline for registration is the 13th of April 2020. Sign up and have the chance to write history.

To learn more and register for the online challenge visit; https://thinkathon.agorize.com/en/challenges/online-thinkathon