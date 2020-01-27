As we get closer to Monday February 24th and Tuesday February 25th, the fever builds up for Trinidad and Tobago carnival, and Soca lovers are always looking forward to information about festivals whenever they open the pages of the Montreal Community Contact.

So let’s first start with some of the major headlines.

Machel Montano announced that this year’s “Machel Monday” concert will be the last one.

He made the announcement at the “Black 2 Blue” fete held at the Brian Lara Stadium in central Trinidad.



Machel Montano, who is 45 years-old, has been organizing Machel Monday, a night of extreme partying featuring some of the best artistes in the Caribbean and around the world, since 2011.

Among those who has taken the big stage at MM over the years, are international acts like Pitbull, Ashanti, French Montana, Angela Hunte, Fatman Scoop, Hood Celebrity, Spice, Beenie Man, Supa Cat, Bounty Killa and countless others.



Montano, who has dominated Carnival seasons past and present, has maintained his status as the King of Soca.

With the Carnival season in full swing, as he released several bumper soca tunes, which has seen heavy rotation on the airwaves, among them, ‘Stink Behaviour’, ‘Brace’, ‘Play Harder’ and ‘Super Soca’.

Machel Monday 10, the finale, will take place on February 17 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Did Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez get fired, or she left the International Soca Monarch team?

Do you remember in 2019 Fay Ann was the newly-appointed Chairman of Caribbean Prestige Foundation, organisers of the International Soca Monarch, and the categories returned to the competition.

This year the International Soca Monarch directors did not give Fay-Ann the OK she required to begin planning the 2020 edition of the highly anticipated Fantastic Friday Soca showcase. And being the type of business woman she is, Fay-Ann decided to bow out of her involvement with the production and creative execution of the international competition because of the delay.

Machel Montano has teamed up with his long-time musical rival, The Boss, Neil Iwer George?

Do you remember the Road March ‘beef’ between both of them last year?

Well this year Machel Montano has teamed up with his long-time musical rival, Iwer George and St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous to bring a unique, raw vibe to a new Power Soca track called the track, “Conch Shell,” which was written by all three artists and is quickly growing to be a favourite for 2020.

