Since he burst on the scene in 2004 with his mega hit, Turn Me On, Vincy superstar Kevin Lyttle continues to hold the attention of fans around the world with a steadily expanding repertoire of chart busters, all carrying his signature fusion of dancehall soca and R&B.

In November last year, he released “Slow Motion,” which was written by Lyttle himself and produced by a California-based trio of musicians known as Bad Royale. The song created a stir on the charts and on the international performing circuit.

It followed “Midnight,” a massive collaboration with Latin artist and songwriter, Nengo Flow, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical chart last October.

In the 14 years or so since he has emerged as one of the Caribbean’s biggest selling soca performers, Lyttle, with his entrancing voice and slick stage performance, has captured the imagination of music and dance fans around the world.

Last year he wowed audiences over and over again during a 25-show tour of Australia, winning himself an even greater following.

It was 2001 when he first released his breakout hit ‘Turn Me On.’ The song went on to become a run-away hit after it was released by Atlantic Records in 2003, featuring vocals by dancehall star Spragga Benz, and topping music charts around the world, including climbing as far as number two in the UK and number four in the USA.

‘Turn Me On’ emerged as a multi-platinum album, selling millions around the world.

Music and dance fans in Montreal get their first opportunity to experience the magic of Kevin Lyttle on stage when comes to perform at the Royal Alexandria Hall on October 14.

He will share the stage with two other Caribbean superstars, Barbados-born Shirley Stuart, whose hit Walk Away From Love makes a treasure to those who love to cover the dance floor in its entirety with their partners.

Guyanese-born international legend of song, Aubrey Mann, will also be there to offer his classic hit, “Stealing Love On The Side” to make the Bright and Sweet Legends Ball one of the biggest dance events in years.

There will also be an appearance by Montreal’s Flash Gordon.

Bright Sweet Legends Ball on Saturday, October 14 at the Royal Alexander, 875 Notre Dame St. in Lachine.