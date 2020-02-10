You have the ability to give and receive love, if you open your heart to the possibility.

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dear friends,

Let us love one another for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.

Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is LOVE -1 John 4:7-8.

When you think about how you presently express your love to others, what comes to mind? If you don’t like your response, you may be thinking to yourself, “but I’ve always done it this way, I can’t change now.”

Just know that change is possible and change comes one decision at a time, one kind word at a time and one thoughtful action at a time.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. A day that we set aside to celebrate love, but what is love?

1Corinthians 13:4-8,13 says:

Love is patient

Love is kind

It does not envy

It does not boast

It is not proud

It is not rude

It is not self-seeking



It is not easily angered

It keeps no record of wrongs

Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth

It always protects

Always trusts

Always hopes

Always perseveres

Love never fails…

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is LOVE.

Love is not just about feelings, it’s a 365 day a year decision.

This is the perfect time to spread some love even to those who may be a little challenging to love at times because that’s what God does for us when we’re challenging, so let’s not forget that.

He loves us no matter what even with all of our imperfections.

Remember:

God is the source that allows us to truly love! Our love tends to be conditional, but His love is unconditional.

What would happen if we loved each other the way God loves us?

It’s not just about saying I love you, but showing your love as well.

You have the ability to give and receive love, if you open your heart to the possibility.

John 13:34 – A new command I give you; Love one another as I have loved you; so you must love one another.

Think about it… life is so short and there are no guarantees. There are so many ways to express love to each other.

Cherish those around you and let them know that you love them ❤️.

Bev