Machel, Swappi and Dj Linx commit to their sweets

Island Scoop is your one-stop article for Soca news during the 2020

Trinidad & Tobago Carnival season.

Here’s what’s been going on since the last issue!

Love is in the air this carnival season as three big names in the Soca business committed themselves to the loves of their lives: Soca king Machel Montano got married, while the 2019 International Groovy Monarch king Swappi as well as popular Radio Boom Champions DJ “Linx ” , both got engage to their long time girlfriends. On another note, Mr Killa had decided withdraw from Soca Monarch.



The “King of Soca”, Machel Montano, married his long-time partner, Renee Butcher, in a civil ceremony at the newly renovated

Parliament building known in T&T as the Red House on Valentine’s Day.

All who attended the ceremony dressed in all white while media photographers and the public were kept off the compound Montano, 45, and his new wife, Renee, a yoga instructor, have gone down in history as the first couple to be married at the Red House since its restoration. The ceremony will continue on the mega “Machel Monday” concert as the theme for the event is “The Wedding”.

Patrons attending “Machel Monday” concert have also been asked to wear white for the celebration.

On Valentines Day DJ Kevin Dunning, aka Linx from 94.1 Boom Champions, got down on one knee in front of thousands of patrons and proposed to his girlfriend of 13 years Josanne James.

This was at Army Fete with a little help from the Viking and Viqueen of Soca, Bunji and Fay-Ann, who called her up to the stage during their set. As Linx made his entrance and popped the question, but not before thanking his partner

for their two sons and their life together and being there through thick and thin.

The following day, Saturday February 15, Defending Groovy Monarch

champion became the latest entertainer to show his love publicly.

Swappi proposed to his girlfriend Carissa Railwah during his show at Estate 101 during the Swappton Saturday show. The couple has been

together for about seven years and has a four-year-old boy and the wedding will take place next year around the same time.

Hollis Mapp, better known by his sobriquet, ‘Mr Killa’, will not be defending his title as Soca Monarch in 2020. In a statement, Mr Killa said that communication between his management and the new team undertaking the competition has not been what he expected. Mr Killa says he’s still grateful for the experience he had last year and

wishes the competition well.

