Loud ovation “for the boys”

Contact Staff

On Sunday April 15 at the Days Inn in Cote Vertu the ovations were loud and sustained and they only for the boys.

A jammed pack hall of Montrealers responded to Playmas Montreal’s call to “Let’s Hear It For The Boys” an award presentation afternoon honoring a couple of fathers who are playing significant roles in the lives of their children, some are single fathers and are also involved in community building initiatives.

The boys who were at the center of attention that day were Leonard Wharwood Jr., honorary consul general of Grenada at Montreal, entrepreneur and all-round community live wire; Michael Frakas, president of the Round Table For Black History Month and executive director of Youth In Motion; Tony Taitt, entrepreneur, mentor and supporter of community initiatives and Eddie Bullen, a Toronto based, internationally acclaimed musician who is always ready to offer his talents to assist community causes.

From the get-go the evening bubbled with enthusiasm and excitement highlighted by an inspiring keynote address by Dr. Marcel Edwards, himself a child of our community who moved from what was an exceptional career in Investment to earning a PhD. in Endocrinology Oncology and a medical degree in Family Medicine.

His speech, which explored the role that “fortitude, diligence and the support of family and friends” play in achievements and success provoked a standing ovation.

Organizer Gemma Raeburn Baynes also gathered an A-list of young men to serve as presenters to the award recipients including investment banker, Kevin Baynes, medical student Jelani Clarke, lawyer Amon Njonkou, entrepreneur Roland Gilbert, musician Quincy Bullen and fire-fighter Alberto Syllion.

The luncheon offerings were delectable and nicely complimented by performances from Hervie Piquant, Guershon Auguste, Doggies, C.C. Walker and Eddie and Quincy Bullen.

The evening was expertly quarterbacked by lawyer and communication specialist, Akil Alleyne and Trey Bullen. DJ 20/20 supplied accompanying music.

Signature event honoring fathers

Loud ovation “for the boys”