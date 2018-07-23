

By Rosie Awori

Grammy nominated contemporary gospel artist, Jekalyn Carr will be in Montreal next month for a big performance at House of Mercy Ministry on August 11.

It promises to be a spiritually fulfilling event.

Carr has been on the gospel circuit for a few years now and has made a name for herself, drawing big crowds wherever she performs.

Her repertoire includes the award-winning song ‘You’re Bigger’ from her fourth album, The Life Project.

At just 21 she has shared the stage with icons and legends such as Tasha Cobbs, and even appeared on Oprah’s TV show, Greenleaf.

Thanks to her soulful voice and inspirational performances, she won her first Stellar Award at age 16 for her sophomore album, It’s Gonna Happen.

Carr was born on April 22, 1997 to minister parents in West Memphis, Arkansas, as Jekalyn Almonique Carr.

She began singing at age 5, and at age 11 told her father: “Singing is my passion.”

Her parents invested in her talent and by age 15 she recorded her first Billboard top 5 single, Greater is Coming, from her debut studio album of the same name.

With her every performance, this dynamic Evangelist brings with her “a moving testimony of change.”

The upcoming concert will be an opportunity for all who have not yet seen her to come out and experience a wonderful night of worship in song.

At House of Mercy Ministry, 545 Rue Legendre West on August 11th. Showtime 7:00 P.M.