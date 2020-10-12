“SOCA IN YUH 514”

Last issue, I announced that the Soca Sessions team is inviting Montreal DJS to submit one hour of their Soca mixes to be aired live on CKUT 90.FM.

This project titled “SOCA IN YUH 514” will kick off on October 17th as we have decided to use our platform on the FM dial to give upcoming and established Djs an opportunity to showcase their turn-table talents and skills as party-goers and music-lovers remain in lock down.

We are now entering The Great Unknown, the second wave of COVID-19 is here, where restrictions and regulations are forcing more businesses to close and we are mandated to stay indoors because of the shift from orange (alert) to red (maximum alert) status.

COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown has brought about a sense of fear and anxiety in our community, especially since more people are staying at home due to the situation.

That is why “Soca In Yuh 514” is not only an opportunity for the Djs to showcase their talent but for listeners as well to relieve stress, by music therapy.

“Soca In Yuh 514” on Soca Sessions starts October 17th and airs early Saturday mornings (or late Friday nights) from 2:00am – 4:00am on CKUT 90.3FM or www.ckut.ca. Here’s the listing of Dj’s to be aired live on Soca Sessions for the month of October.

DJ PIYOU

“Pierre Alex Theodore”, was born and raised in Haiti, then migrated to Montreal

in 2006. After graduating from Concordia University in 2013, he started getting into producing and writing his own songs. Piyou eventually created a small independent label with a friend, called Korus Music Group, where they recently released an Album.

Piyou Djing started as part of their stage performances with Korus Music Group for Jovial Mtl events and that’s where his love for Soca music actually began, as he found Soca music close to what we have in Haiti but it has its own charm.

www.korusmusicgroup.com/music. Dj Piyou one-hour Soca contribution will be aired on CKUT 90.3FM October 17th on Soca Sessions.

DJ CAZ

Born Zachary Khalil, for the past seven years, this Montreal born Dj has been carrying the torch as the city’s youngest and most versatile DJ.

Dj Caz ‘s passion for music started at an early age, throughout High School days while he participated in the Jazz Band Music program and played the drums.

At the age of 16, when asked to DJ his best friend’s (also a DJ) ‘Sweet 16’ house party, then a new interest and passion slowly emerge in his life. After lots of patience, learning and dedication, his first official ‘gig’ was be at Le Skratch Bar in LaSalle.

Dj Caz’s adaptable and versatile style has allowed him to skillfully grow and Dj at several events within Montreal and outside of the city.

Instagram – @djcaz_514

Dj Caz one-hour Soca contribution will be aired on CKUT 90.3FM, October 24th at Soca Sessions.

DJ BIG WORM

“Kenny Andrew”, is a very talented and versatile Dj from the Caribbean island Antigua.

Dj Big Worm has acquired most of his Dj skills and recognition in the early 2000’s to 2008 from traveling across the Caribbean islands as well as becoming an official Dj for Antigua’s Carnival Festival before migrating to Montreal, Canada in 2010

After competing in a few Dj competitions in Montreal, Dj Big Worm acceptance in the community Dj circle began after he won “WHO’S THE HYPEST” Dj competition in 2012.

In 2013 he joined Montreal most versatile Dj crew “Nemesis Soundz”.

Instagram – @djbigworm

DJ Big Worm one-hour Soca contribution will be aired on CKUT 90.3FM October 31st at Soca Sessions.

More Djs to be listed in the next issue. If you are interested in airing your mix live on CKUT 90.3FM, you can simply contact us via email – Productionsounds@gmail.com, Whatsapp – 514 862-6321.