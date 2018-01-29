AND SO THEY SEE US… AND OUR HISTORY

[…] U.S. Führer Donald Trump!

Depending on the multiple talking heads bombarding TV audiences everyday with the political circus and goings-on that has been the Trump White House for a year and counting, it was a heated meeting that day, just a couple weeks ago, selected members of both political parties sat down to discuss that perennially contentious, divisive and polarizing issue, U.S. Immigration.

It was about them [a bipartisan group] attempting to hammer out an agreement—a bipartisan immigration deal–in the ongoing immigration debate, including new stringent rules the Führer is attempting to institute to limit who and how many would be allowed into the U.S.

Having worn out their welcome, many people (some of whom have lived in the country for varying numbers of years) would have to leave under new stringent rules to be instituted by the anti-immigrant Trump administration. All in keeping with his election promise to, euphemistically speaking, “make America white again…” Or as clearly stated for electoral… public consumption, “Make America great again.”

Donald Trump wants most (or all of those ‘status free’ people repatriated) gone.

So when he allegedly referred to immigrants (and the ideal… most desirable and adaptable one in the U.S.), he essentially stated that the preferable ones would be from Norway, Nordic types… The others whom he described as people from “shithole countries” specifically Haiti and African countries… That’s how the Führer apparently described those people in that meeting.

We’ve become accustomed to that verbal nastiness (some say vileness) since the dawn of the Trump administration a year ago, along with its ubiquitous talking heads.

Of course the leader denied saying the words “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here…?” but acknowledged using tough language…

Yes, Führer Trump suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway; we… I saw him that day in a White House press conference looking pleased and comfortable in the presence of Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg.

He’s also quoted as saying immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS” and Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America.

The White House did not deny his remark but issued a twisted statement about Trump supporting immigration policies “that welcome those who can contribute to our society.”

That evidently excludes [shithole] countries that do not produce that caliber of people, at least not in the mind of Trumpists…

Some of the politicians who were there were cagey when asked by the media what the Führer actually said; some said they didn’t hear him, others said they don’t recall… All in keeping with the policy of lying, obfuscating (the truth), misleading…

African Union spokeswoman Moussa Faki and other top AU officials demanded “a retraction of the comment as well as an apology, not only to Africans on the continent, but to people of African descent around the globe. “The African Union Mission wishes to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States of America…”

To which he probably responded with a loud, long, disgusted yawn.

APB, African Union officials: Do not hold your breath; [Führer] Trump will neither retract… nor apologize for anything, to anyone… let alone his self-described “shithole people.”

Africans on the continent, in Haiti or elsewhere in the Diaspora are not on Trump’s list of international priority issues…

Here’s another clarion call for African peoples (on the continent and across the Diaspora) to understand that [we] Black lives “don’t matter.” It’s another urgent call for deeper introspection vis-à-vis Africans’ (by that I mean Black peoples’) collective place in the world.

All the well-meaning, conscious talk of Motherland, Africanness, consciousness… of Africa’s abundant wealth and potential—which should be the birthright of today’s and [recurring] future generations… but which have been co-opted, usurped, appropriated by the developed and developing nations of the world, courtesy and with the complicity of the political leaders of those shithole countries are self-serving and condemnable. There’s ample historical evidence to support that.

All of that will continue to be irrelevant, mute and moot if, and unless…

Simply turn on your television and watch [another documentary on] Africa. It’s all there for us to see: China continuing to extract… and construct, all the time coming out on the plus side of the Chinese-African deal.

It’s time leaders of those shithole countries shed that colonialist shithole garb, remove their shithole blinders, that “me, my family and friends mentality…” and recognize how their continuing complicity with [a new form of] economic and military colonialism is giving birth to a future, perhaps permanent mass of generations of shithole people.

Führer Trump and international Trumpists know it; Black people (including those who were brought to the Caribbean, Latin and North America centuries ago) truly are the Rodney Dangerfields of the international community.

Adherents of Trumpism can now think… it, and, when prompted, call us shithole people, instead of (if they’re bold enough) nigger. They have been further empowered.

We have not even a modicum of (socio-economic/political, or other) leverage on the global stage, which is why we’re so easy to dump on. We simply do not matter.

Which is why I was perplexed when, the day after calling African nations “shithole countries,” a group of Black people gathered at the White House, in the presence of the Führer, to participate in a commemorative (ironic) event, celebrating the life and legacy, and the 50th anniversary of the assassination of, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Wonder if he were alive today, he would have been standing there in the presence of that man who read that prepared script.

It’s worth stating again—and there’s much evidence south of the border—that Black people are not a monolith. But like every other major racial, ethnic, cultural group, and regardless of historical trials and tribulation, we’re here to stay.