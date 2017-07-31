Be encouraged. Accept what is and change what you have the power to change…

Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.

[Sonia Ricotti]

You may not be able to change your circumstances, but you certainly can change how you respond to the circumstance and you can change what you have the power to change.

Virginia Satir said: “Life is not what it’s supposed to be. It’s what it is. The way you cope with it is what makes the difference.”

It’s all about your attitude and your perspective. There’s always another way to look at things. There’s always another way to respond to a situation and sometimes, we just have to adjust our expectations.

Life is constantly changing around us and we have to decide to not get stuck in the expectation that things will always remain the same, even though that’s what we may want.

We have to be willing to adjust to those circumstances that we have no control over, to accept what is, to go with the flow, to be teachable and to be flexible, depending on the situation.

I love this quote from Steve Maraboli: “Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t.”

Acceptance is not always easy, but no one ever said that it was supposed to be, but I believe that you will find a sense of balance and peace in the process.

Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it [Charles Swindoll]

How are you going to choose to react?

This week you have a chance to embrace a new attitude, a new perspective and new hope for the present and future.

Be encouraged. Accept what is and change what you have the power to change.

Bev—xo