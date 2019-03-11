Contact Staff

Evening With The Stars promises to be one of the more entertaining events of the year.

It brings to town Liberty Silver, the three- time Juno and Grammy (Collaboration) winner, along with another award winner Tony Anthony together with Montreal’s Pete Douglas and Anushka Wright.

Silver also brings a spectacular list of achievements and a glowing track record on the music scene to the evening.

Originally from the US she moved north and established herself as one of Canada’s most accomplished performers becoming the first Black woman to receive a Juno Award.

She has performed at Jazz festivals around the world and in front of many prominent and influential figures such as US President Barack Obama, Bob Marley (Madison Square Garden), Maya Angelou, Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu, Celine Dion, The Temptations, Oscar Peterson, Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight and former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev.

Evening With The Stars will also feature musical genres such as R & B, Reggae, Motown and soul with additional music by TLC Sounds.

There will also be crafts for sale by Afri-Caribe as well as food and a cash bar. Not to mention that guests can look forward to winning $1000.00 worth of prizes. Doors open at 7pm and Showtime at 8:30pm sharp.

The show is a presentation of B’S Glamour Shotz and Friends. Info: 514 400 2497