

I usually have an idea about what I’m going to write for the week, but sometimes God changes that plan, so this week I’ve changed my plan and I felt the need to send a word of encouragement to you.

I want to encourage you this week to not give up!

Why is encouragement so important?

We’ve all had times in our lives when we needed a little encouragement.

Encouragement increases your confidence, blesses the soul, provides hope, energizes you and helps you to develop the courage necessary to keep going.

Things may not be working out the way you want but be encouraged! There is hope!

I love this classic quote from Arthur Ashe, “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.”

Trust God, believe in yourself and believe in the process. Take it one step at a time; you will make it through. Change takes time. Be patient.

We all go through periods of testing and trials; these challenges of life may slow you down but don’t let them take you out you have to finish the race.

It’s okay to get discouraged, just don’t stay there. Get back up! Start where you are taking tiny steps towards your desired outcome and decide that you’re not going to give up just because things are hard right now.

Keep pressing forward at your own pace and you will reach your destination, whatever that particular destination is for you.

You will inevitably encounter disappointments in life but living in misery is your choice.

Just because you may feel like giving up does not mean that you are suppose to give up! Think about all of the reasons that you should continue, think about all of the blessings.

Remember why it’s important for you to keep pressing on.

Truth, perseverance and determination will help you to keep moving forward.

The happiest people don’t have the best of everything; they just make the best of everything they have.

Allow me to be your encourager today.

So…

Be encouraged and take some time to encourage those around you. An encouraging word can be a powerful force.

Therefore, encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.

[1Thessalonians 5:11]

Remember:

A bad season in life does not equal a bad life. Trust God, be grateful, take action, limit the negativity and maintain a positive attitude.

You’re stronger than you think you are!

Blessings and peace,

Bev

BevBenskin@gmail.com