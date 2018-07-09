Contact Staff

With nine Grenada Calypso Monarch titles to his name, Ajamu or King Ajamu as he should be called is his country’s winningest calypsonian.

He is also one of the most endearing and inspiring performers in the Caribbean, with music that empowers and uplift as much as they entertain.

And he can deliver in multiple genres, calypso, soca and reggae. No wonder in 1998 he was appointed as a Member of The Order Of The British Empire, a significant achievement for a calypsonian.

He stand apart from most calypsonians because of his prowess as a musician and his capacity to play the guitar, keyboards, drums, and is a certified sound engineer. He is also a top songwriter, producer and arranger .

Montrealers are in for a treat by having this certified King of Calypso in town for the inaugural “SPICE ISLAND CULTURAL DAY” to be held on Saturday July 21, at Vinet Park.

He will be one of the headliners along with his compatriot calypsonian, the man acclaimed to be the The JabJab king Tallpree.

Other performers include Canada’s super stars Kenny C, Love Man Kent and Sweetz, Recording Reggae Star Ajahfari and The Grenada Ensemble.

The event will be a whole day affair highlight the exotic splendor of the beautiful Spice Islands (Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.) Its many culinary delights will be in ample supply along with food from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Haiti.

This all-day outdoor spectacle of arts and crafts, song and dance will also feature a Caribbean Fashion Production and a children section with bouncies, face-painting, clowns, ice-cream, snow cones, popcorn and more.

In addition to the lush cultural Caribbean experience, and with sponsorship from the Grenada Tourism Authority, CTV, CKUT, CJLO, Montreal Community Contact, South-West Borough, Youth In Motion, Grenada Market and Maddy Productions, SICDAQ will provide a better life for our youth-at-risk by providing scholarships for them to become tomorrow’s skilled professionals. The festival will also support The Grenada Hospital Fund.

BACK TO THE TROPICS ON JULY 21 at VINET PARK from 12:noon to 8:00 PM Admission is free. Info 514 620 6612