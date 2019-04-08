Be the reason someone feels incredibly loved and encouraged…

Life can definitely be hard at times. We all know that the struggles of life are real, but a kind word can literally change someone’s entire world.

Kindness is not a sign of weakness, kindness requires courage and it requires you to be vulnerable.

Every single day you have an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life, even the smallest gesture can make a big difference.

Think about it… Are you a kind person? Do you routinely show acts of kindness?

We have no idea what people are going through on any given day, and sometimes we don’t realize the impact that we could have with just a simple act of kindness or a kind word.

It doesn’t hurt to be nice; it takes the same amount of energy to smile as it does to frown.

I’ve never heard anyone say that they regret being kind.

It might take a little bit of effort on your part to go that extra mile, and it may even be a little inconvenient but the end result will be worth it.

I am forever grateful for the compassion and kindness that people have demonstrated to me throughout my life.

Maya Angelou says that we should all try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.

So remember: Acts of kindness make you feel good… Acts of kindness make others feel good…

And kindness never goes out of style.

I love this quote: “Be kind. For everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

Proverbs 16:24 – Kind words are like honey, sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.

Be genuine and let the people around you know that you care.

A smile, an encouraging word or a compliment can truly make a difference to someone who is hurting.

Decide that you’re going to do something nice for someone just because…

Remember: You can make a difference.

Be the reason someone feels incredibly loved and encouraged this week.

There are opportunities to be kind all around you.

Blessings! Bev J

Beverley is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Professional Counselor, Board Certified Life and Grief Coach and the founder of Mourningtalk.