20th anniversary celebration on September 28

By Egbert Gaye

When it comes to gospel, Kimble Sherwood stands as a beacon.

In this town, he’s renowned as a music teacher, choir director, singer/songwriter, performer and musician.

And with decades of experience on the circuit and thousands of performances under his belt, the man who’s the force behind Union United Men’s Gospel Choir and The People Gospel Choir still relishes every opportunity to share his musical ministry with audiences.

And so it is today as Sherwood prepares to showcase the captivating talent of a group of guys, many of whom are now in their golden years, who are celebrating 20 years together and still share his unbridled passion for the singing the gospel.

As the founding musical director of the Men’s Choir, which was born out of a desire to bring together the men of Union United Church in an activity “that will fill our hearts with joy,” Sherwood says he’s invigorated by the continuing passion and enthusiasm of the guys.

And he proclaims that although the group has dwindled in number over the years they “don’t feel any ways tired,” quoting the title of Rev. James Cleveland’s timeless masterpiece and “are still going strong.

“Yes, we’ve lost some of our members over the years, but it excites me to see how much the men still want to sing and continue to serve their church and their God,” he told the CONTACT in a recent telephone interview.

One of the highlights of the choir over the decades has been their annual Fall concert, the first of which was staged at a jam-packed Salvation Army Hall in the heart of downtown Montreal in 1999.

“We’ve been at it for 20 years and we participate in many other activities at the church and in the community, but the highlight for us every year is our annual concert, in the fall.”

This year, the event will be staged on September 28 at the Oscar Peterson Hall at Loyola campus.

And music lovers have a lot to look forward to.

“We’ll take them on a journey through the ages by revisiting many of the favorites that have been part of our repertoire over the years…we’ll be celebrating the his tory of music,” says Sherwood, who many consider to be Montreal’s doyenne of Gospel music.

He has been on stage for as long as he can remember, reaching way back to when he was eight years-old singing with the church choir.

In the 1980s he brought his talented siblings together in a group called The Family that wowed audiences around the city and across Canada with their soulful sounds. They continue to perform today as The Sherwoods.

But Union United Church has always been part of Sherwood’s foundation and it’s where he anchored his lifelong love for music.

He became the director of the church’s gospel choir in the late 1980s where he enjoyed a landmark moment leading them in song (Lift Him Up) to greet Nelson Mandela, who at the time was recently released from a South African jail.

He then moved on to form The People Gospel Choir in early 1992.

In 1999, Sherwood collaborated with then spiritual leader Rev. Darryl Gray, to bring the men together as a choir.

Twenty years later, the planted musical seed continues to flourish and Sherwood is hoping that the enduring enthusiasm that still fuels the men’s group will help to renew the church where there’s an urgent need for another generation to take their place in the pews.

“We have to find ways to attract young people to the church, as soon as possible,” he says. “Because, with the congregation aging as it is, we need another generation to make sure that we don’t lose the structure that houses this church.”

He’s hoping that the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Men’s Gospel Choir will help to keep the fire of renewal burning at the church. And is especially excited about having jazz great Oliver Jones, who made his stage debut at Union United 80 years ago sharing the spotlight of the evening.

“That is a special privilege for us,” he says.

He says those in attendance will have a treat in the performance of Kim Richardson, whom he considers to be one of Montreal’s best singers, as well as T.O.’s Rev. Donnette Thompson Hall, who will be bringing a Caribbean flavor to the evening.

And Sherwood puts the gallant men of Union United Church through their paces as he has been doing for the past 20 years, he says the stage is set for all Montrealers, including the faith community as well as music lovers to share in what is expected to be a delightful evening of performances.

The Union United Church Men’s fellowship group will be celebrating their 20th anniversary concert dubbed, Give Him Praise. It will be held at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, 7141 Sherbrooke St. W. from 7PM. Featuring performances by the men’s gospel choir under the direction of Kimble Sherwood, guest performances by Rev. Donnett Thompson-Hall, Kim Richardson, and a special appearance by Dr. Oliver Jones. Advance $30, door admission $35. For more info: 514-932-8731/450-676-7089.