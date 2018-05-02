16-year old St. Luc student earns Youth Bronze Medal

By: Rosie Awori

Karlicia Catwell who is in her final year at Saint Luc High School in NDG was recently honored with the Lieutenant Governor Award in recognition of her impressive academic and her hard work in the community.

Sixteen year old Karlicia, received Youth Medal (bronze) at an official ceremony held at Ecole Secondaire Cure Antoine Labelle on April 15.

“I was happy and excited when I found out I would be receiving the award,” she said to the Contact in a recent telephone interview.

In addition to being a well-rounded student who consistently maintained good grades Karlicia was also driven by her keen interest in conservation work with the YMCA. She is also a member of her school’s yearbook committee.

Her diligence and efforts were not unnoticed by her teachers who nominated her for the medal.

Each year, the Lieutenant Governor’s Youth Medal is awarded to deserving graduates of high schools, CEGEPs and universities in Quebec. In each region of the province, six university students, three women and three men, are presented the award every year.

Karlicia was recently accepted to John Abbott College where she will study Graphic Design.

She also intends to continue her extra circular activities especially with environmental conservation.

Karlicia hopes her achievement will inspire other students and youth in the community to work hard and strive to achieve.