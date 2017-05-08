Contact Staff

Less than a year after joining CBC Montreal news team, former CONTACT staffer Kamila Hinkson won a regional award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the organization that represents broadcast journalists across Canada.

The award was in the digital sports feature reporting category for a story

about John Elias, a Côte Saint-Luc resident whose unassuming suburban

bungalow is home to countless pieces of Montreal’s baseball history.

Elias was a pitcher in his playing days who went on to work for the Expos and was friends with legends such as Gary Carter, Andre Dawson and Tim Raines.

Hinkson deflects much of the credit to Charles Content who she say took the majority of the amazing photos that brought the story to life and to Laurène Jardin who used those photos to create a video slideshow for CBC’s Facebook site.

A baseball fanatic, Hinkson reveled in the opportunity to meet and write about someone who was so close to the game and many memorabilia that he accumulated along the way.

“I am obsessed with baseball so doing this story was one of those days at work that never felt like work.”

The story is now nominated for a national award in the same category. The winner will be announced in Toronto May 27.