On Saturday, July 29, Montrealers will gather at the parking lot of the MCSO Hall in LaSalle for a massive Cultural Day celebration.

This year, local favorite Juliet Nelson will headline a long line-up of performers who are on tap to make it one of the biggest summer events in the community, featuring reggae, soca and a variety of other genres, together with food and other delights.

Nelson, who is coming off a well-received performance at Jamaica Day at Parc Jean Drapeau on July 8, has established herself as one of this city’s most popular reggae singers.

On stage since the age of 12, her captivating voice and engaging stage presence have taken her around the world and back, winning her a legion of fans.

Her big break came in the early 1990s when she toured the world as a background vocalist for the renowned Buju Banton and Wayne Wonder. She also toured extensively with another award winning group Worl-A-Girl.

Of late, she has been working with another Montreal-based international superstar, Vern Maytone.

For the massive Cultural day event, Juliet will be sharing the stage with other local stars such as Mello G, Loveman Kent and a host of others.

Some of Montreal’s top deejays are also in the line-up to keep the music pumping all day, including James Bond, Clinton, Calm, Abnar, Spilla and Dark Storm.

The event runs from 2PM to 11PM with a party inside after. Info @ MCSO.