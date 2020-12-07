Contact Staff

On Saturday December 19, Montrealers are being offered a musical respite from the COVID-19 misery as Jireh Gospel Choir together with Montreal Gospel Choir both under the direction of Carol Bernard, stage their annual Christmas concert.

The event themed “Live In Your Living Room” will offer music lovers a home-delivered musical treat by two choir, which over the years have thrilling thousands of Montrealers with their extensive and exciting repertoire of gospel music, offering songs that covers the spectrum from negro spirituals to hip hop.

Jireh is an award-winning group that has been an apt representation of Montreal at festivals around the world and the Montreal Gospel Choir, is an emerging musical force on the Gospel circuit.

Both groups shine under the direction of Bernard, herself a musical icon of our city and they are known for their moves and their spectacular performances on stage.

She describes their performances as “a combination of authenticity and audacity, gaiety and depth,”

Bernard promises Montreal and the world a holiday treat of music and moves meant to keep a light shining in the hearts of friends and family.

For tickets go to: https://www.montrealgospel.com.