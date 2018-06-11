Saturday June 23 and Sunday 24

Egbert Gaye

Organizers are planning to take the Jerk Food Festival to the next level with an extended treat for families this year.

The 2018 festival has been transformed into a two-day affair with a Pre-Party on Saturday, June 23 and the jerk food extravaganza on Sunday, June 24, all at the Catalogna Soccerplex, 755 1st Avenue in Lachine.

This year, they say food will be in plentiful supply with more than 14 outlets on site providing endless supplies of jerk chicken, jerk pork, fish, hamburgers and every other delicious Jamaican and Caribbean treats.

And there’s an open invitation for families to spend the day with a special Kids’ Village on site for the little ones.

The festival on Sunday will feature wall-to-wall music from some of reggae’s biggest acts, such as Mr. Vegas, Stone Love, Panta Son, Sustane, Saboo, Lachelle and Sampaloo, together with a line-up of top deejays, including Platinium Sounds, Jinks, One-A-Day, Road Warrior, Savage, Mawga, Jackpot Jugglers, Little Thunder and James Bond, and Production Sounds.

It all starts on Saturday (June 23) from 4 PM to 9 PM when a few vendors will be on site selling to the Pre-Party when top Caribbean performers such as Serani, Kevin Little, Stone Love, Sustaine and Tony Matteron together with deejays, Kwite Sane, Kush, Big Worm, Platinum Sound, Mawga K and Fire Jones usher in the Montreal summer.

The Montreal Children’s Hospital will benefit from donations made on site.

The Annual Montreal Jerk Food Festival is a presentation of Crystal Sounds International and Friends. Info: 514-231-2004.