Jekalyn Almonique Carr has been on the road to success and stardom the day she decided to dedicate her life inspiring others with her music and her ministry.

By the time she was 11, she made the decision, and with the full support of her parents embarked on the journey that would become her life.

At 15, she started to make her mark with her first Billboard top 5 single, Greater is Coming, from her debut studio album by the same name, which reached No. 3 on Billboard Gospel Albums.

She went on to snag a Stellar Award, a year later, at age 16.

Today, Jekalyn Carr stands as one of the most inspiring Gospel artistes on the circuit and has also been touching others through her work as a preacher and author of the book, You Will Win; Inspirational Strategies to Help You Overcome.

Her other albums include Promise (2011), It’s Gonna Happen (2014), The Life Project (2016) and One Nation Under God (2018), “Greater Is Coming” (2012)

The Grammy nominated gospel star will be in Montreal at Hellenic Center, 5777 Wilderton, on August 11 from 7:00 P.M. Info: 514-397-3192.