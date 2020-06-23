Mtl. Jazz fest goes digital with a special edition

Rosie Awori

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Over the past 40 years, the Montreal International Jazz Festival has become the signature event celebrating summertime in this city. Too bad, the 41st edition with its spectacular line-up of shows and activities had to be cancelled along with all other festivals due to the COVID-19 crisis.

But organizers have decided that this summer, there will be music in Montreal. So come June 27, until June 30, they will offer music lovers worldwide, a special edition of the festival on the FIJM digital platform, MONTREALJAZZFEST.COM, free of charge.

The four-day musical treat will showcase an eclectic line-up of local stars performing live at L’Astral, on the ground floor of La Maison des Festivals in the heart of Quartier des Spectacles, which has been festival centre for the past several decades.

Starting June 27, Canadian Multicultural Day, this special edition of the Jazz Fest will bring to the stage music and performances that promise will excite fans of all ages.

The live performances will be followed by highlights of legendary concerts drawn from the festival archives from past editions of the Jazz Fest.

Organizers say, the digital shift will allow the Festival to maintain its role as a prominent platform for jazz music by continuing to reach more communities while adhering to the government’s safety guidelines during the Covid-19 crisis.

And they offer this special edition of the festival is a gift for Montreal fans, the jazz community, the Festival team, partners, and to all the passionate music lovers all over the world who revel in the opportunity to be moved by the magic of live music.

Jacques K. Primeau, general manager of the festival is excited: “It is of the utmost importance for us to continue to bring the jazz Festival to the people”, he says. “And despite the challenging circumstances this year, we are thrilled to be able to offer an innovative solution to get the music out to the fans! We are also extremely proud to offer artists a chance to do what they do best, perform for all of us.”

Performers include Haitian-Québécoise jazz-soul phenom Dominique Fils-Aimé, electro-pop star Charlotte Cardin, pianist Jean-Michel Blais, Inuit singer-songwriter Elisapie, roots rockers the Barr Brothers, jazz-blues singer-guitarist Jordan Officer, Polaris Prize-winning Indigenous artist Jeremy Dutcher, funk act Fredy V. and the Foundation, Guadeloupian-Québécoise singer Malika Tirolien among others.

All available free, free, free at montrealjazzfest.com.