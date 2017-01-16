

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President, guided America through the most devastating experience in its national history–the CIVIL WAR. Is Donald Trump the 45th President and also a Republican up to the task?

What is past will certainly be prologue. It has all happened before and will happen again.

The Bard of Avon is quoted as saying, “What is past is prologue.” In Act 2 Scene 1 of the Shakespearean play, The Tempest, Antonio attempts to convince Sebastian to murder his sleeping father Alonso, King of Naples, so that Sebastian can become king. All that had taken place up until then — their past — was merely a prologue, to the great things to come if they carried out the deed.

The past is of vital importance, as it defines the present and as a consequence sets the stage for the future. For Donald Trump, the soon-to-be inaugurated 45th President of the United States the stage has already been set, the future ill defined, with disastrous consequences looming on the horizon.

January 20, 2017, the day and date of the inauguration is fast approaching, bringing with it a national challenge totally unseen before, except for the inauguration on March 4, 1861, of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States of America. By the time Lincoln arrived in Washington, D.C., for his inauguration, the threat of war hung heavy in the air, and in his inauguration speech he spoke clearly of his intentions to enforce federal laws in the seven Southern states that had seceded from the Union since his election — six weeks later the American Civil War began.

Now Trump is embroiled in an uncivil pre-inauguration war of his own, for it is not only celebrities who are shunning the Inauguration celebration, but also former presidents. Currently, the only one who has confirmed his attendance at the event, which is historically attended by all former living presidents, is Jimmy Carter.

Many people had been hoping that by now the tumultuous nationwide protests that followed Donald Trump’s election victory would be quieting down, but this is certainly not what is happening. The Not My President movement is organizing their forces, with the hell bent intention of ensuring that January 20, 2017 goes down as the most chaotic Inauguration Day in American History.

This is just another sad reflection of how disunited is the United States, and further undisputed evidence that the bonds that unite the people as a nation are further fraying. Regardless of which former presidents or politicians attend, and which singer, dancer, entertainer decides to perform or not, the transition of the most powerful executive office in the world (mighty power) will take place.

Sad to say, but nevertheless painfully true, in the grand scheme of things their presence and willingness to perform or not are absolutely meaningless—except to the people who they most care about – themselves…

What people voted on Election Day is one thing, but what is of greater importance is how they respond to the elected once in office if they truly want to change the country.

Hitherto, Inauguration Day has been a day of joy and gladness for the nation at large, but may be replaced this time around with unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence leading to ultimate bloodshed.

Try as we may, there appears to be no possible way that the entire nation will unite behind Donald Trump, and the saner, more rational thinkers are wondering if America is entering four years of the worst civil unrest ever.

