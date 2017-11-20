Major Gospel Concert at COGOP….

It promises to be a Holy Ghost party at the Montreal West Church of God of Prophecy on November 25 when a line-up of local Gospel stars takes to the stage for their annual fundraising concert.

Headlining this year’s event will be Janet Lewis, a US-based Jamaican-born Gospel singer who has been making waves on the circuit lately.

Lewis, who holds the distinction of being named Female Artist Of The Year at the Caribbean Gospel Awards, has five albums to her credit and has been a force on tour lately with a spectacular performance at the Papa San concert earlier this year in Montreal.

Before striking out on her solo career, Lewis was a member of Direct Messengers Band performing on their second CD, My Jesus is Coming. She also did background vocals for several major Caribbean Gospel stars, such as Hopeton Lewis, Marlon ‘Bro. Paul’ Anderson and Joseph Niles.

It’s guaranteed that there will be a lot of dancing in the aisles when Lewis takes to the stage at the MCOGP with her infectious brand of Caribbean Gospel.

She follows in a long line of top Caribbean stars that have performed at this concert, such as Grace Thrillers, Lt. Stichie, Judith Gayle, Junior Tucker, Sandra Brookes, Shirley Willes, Bridget Blucher, Second Chance, George Banton, and Donnet Thompson Hall.

Lewis will be joined on stage by the Church of God of Prophecy Gospel Choir under the direction of Sister Judith Gayle, which is celebrating more than 35 years of musical ministry.

The church’s worship and praise team of Dexter Johnston and Ray Johnston will also be there ‘to nice-up the evening.’

On November 25, Montreal music lovers will share in an unforgettable musical experience at Montreal West Church of God of Prophecy located in front of the de la Savane Metro, 5255 de Sorel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime 7pm.

For more information call 514-484-8271.