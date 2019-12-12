I’ve always talked about how our Caribbean Christmas traditions are slowly diminishing here in Montreal. Sad, because they provide an important connection with the past…our roots, heritage, core values are often all part of that connection and bring value and meaning to our lives.

That’s why I try to keep the Parang vibes alive on Montreal airwaves with my annual Christmas day radio show on CKUT 90.3 FM.

Over the years, there has been little or parang music on the Montreal party scene, and for this reason I would take time in this issue by showing appreciation for the people who brought us the annual Christmas season event called “Parang Jam.”

Parang is a popular folk music originating in Trinidad and Tobago. The Christmas season musical genre was brought to Trinidad by Venezuelan migrants who were primarily of Amerindian and African heritage, and is strongly reflected in the music itself. Over the years, Parang music eventually merged with Soca music, creating “Soca Parang.”

Parang Jam was hosted by West Can, Digital Movements and Roots Cultural Association on Saturday, December 7, at the West Can Cultural Centre.

It’s been a while since anyone brought Parang music to the Montreal scene and I would like to commend the promoters for doing just that. Music was by Digital Movement, Rj Biggz, Production Sounds, with an appearance by Caribbean Voices.

When I arrived at the venue around 11:15 pm there was already a decent crowd that gradually that grew as the night went along.

It was a mixed crowd, different ages mostly from across the Caribbean enjoying the mixture of Parang, Soca and Calypso to the point that everyone was singing along.

Among the highlights of the evening was an amazing performance by Caribbean Voices, as well as the Rythmn Section, that kept the beats pumping all night and of course the variety of tasty Caribbean holiday-time delights.

It was a food-inclusive event and I was very impressed by the variety that included traditional Christmas dishes and beverages such aspastelles, fish cakes, pholourie, roast bake and saltfish, meatballs,chicken wings, mango chow, chow chow, sponge cake, black cake,currants roll, meat pies, aloo pies, Sorrel Martini, coquito shots,sorrel, ginger beer, ham, jerk pork and hot corn soup.

The free eats, Ginger beer & Sorrel didn’t run out despite the patrons refilling their plates and cups.

For me it was the combination of Soca, Parang vibes and Sorrel that made this event meaningful.

I just wanna tell West Can, Digital Movements and Roots Cultural Association thank you very much and keep up the good work. the community needed this.

On December 25th from 8am to 2pm, I will be celebrating the 13th annual edition of “Island Scoop” on CKUT 90.3fm. Island Scoop Christmas radio show has become a tradition in our Caribbean community, as this annual Christmas day show on CKUT 90.3fm plays a majority of Parang music. We also open up the phone lines and allow listeners to send greetings to friends and family live…

Island Facts:

Dec. 15th 1997 – UNESCO enlisted our MorneTrois Piton National Parkas a World Heritage site. The park is the first and only listed natural site in the Eastern Caribbean.

