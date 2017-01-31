Jamaican sprinter tested positive for banned substance. Bolt’s triple-triple record in jeopardy

Emotions across Trinidad and Tobago are bittersweet as the country celebrated its third Olympic gold medal, which came at the expense of Jamaica in the 4×100 relay at the Beijing games after one of their sprinters, Nesta Carter, was disqualified for using a banned substance.

On Tuesday, January 24, the International Olympic Committee revealed that a reanalysis of the Jamaican’s sample showed the presence of the banned stimulant methylhexanamine, which has been on the prohibited list since 2004. Although it was reclassified in 2011, its use still carries a sanction of up to a year’s suspension and the revoking of medals won.

Carter, Michael Frater, Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell snatched the coveted gold medal in a blistering time of 37.10 sec setting, a world record, in the process.

The other three sprinters will also lose their medals which impacts Bolt’s awe-inspiring triple-triple record of winning three gold medals in the past three Olympics. They can appeal the ruling to try to keep their medals.

Meanwhile, the ruling brings a new level of praise on the T&T sprint quartet of Michael Thompson, Marc Burns, Keston Bledman and Emmanuel Callender who ran a respectable 38.06 sec.

The country’s other two gold medals came in 2012, when Keshorn Walcott won the javelin throw in London, and in 1976 when Hasley Crawford beat the field in the 100 meters here in Montreal.