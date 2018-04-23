Contact Staff

It’s a networking opportunity unlike any other available these days, when thousands of Canadians gather in Toronto and Montreal for the Jamaica National Expo 2018, a massive exhibition of businesses and professional services connecting Jamaican-Canadians with their homeland and Diaspora communities.

Jerrold Johnson, chief representative officer, in the JN Canada Representative Office, said the Expo is a great opportunity for those persons who are interested in investing in, or expanding their businesses to Jamaica, or want to explore current real estate offerings and access well-needed services.

Now in its second year, the Expo will be staged at the Pearson Convention Centre in Toronto on Saturday, April 28, 2018 and at the Ruby Foo’s Hotel in Montreal on Monday, April 30 under the theme: “Connect, Learn, Grow” and organizers are promising those who attend access to a range of services including information and assistance relating to passport, immigration and citizenship applications.

According to Carol Hammond, director of citizenship at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), one of the Jamaican government’s agencies that will be participating in the Expo, “Once patrons come prepared with their documents PICA will be able to accept their applications. Otherwise, we will provide information and guidance as to how to make an application later on at the Jamaican Consulate.”

Other Jamaican government agencies will have a presence at the Expo, including JAMPRO, which promotes business opportunities in export and investment in the Caribbean island.

Several companies under the Jamaica Nation Group banner will be showcasing real estate opportunities on the island, including at the Richmond Development and Oceans Spring.

Also, according to Johnson, representatives of the JN Bank attending the Expo will highlight the commercial bank’s offerings, including: mortgages; JN Visa Credit Card and JN Rewards.

Other JN Group member companies participating in the expo are JN Life Insurance Company Limited and JN Money Services Limited.

Both the Toronto and Montreal exposition will run from 9:00 AM to 7 PM.

For more information on JN Expo 2018: visit www.jnexpo.ca.