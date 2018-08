Contact Staff

As the sweltering sun of July 7 began setting, a massive crowd converged on Parc Drapeau to enjoy the action at Jamaica Day celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The music was non-stop and the over-flow crowd grooved to the sounds of Toronto-based Blessed as well as Montrealers Dan Fyah Beats, Kayla Allen, Tuggras, Ijah Iba, The Fitz-Patrick Sisters and others.

King Shadrock hosted the event and deejays TLC and G-Flex kept the music pumping.