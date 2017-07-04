Celebrate Jamaica with a day of community, culture, fun and a free flow of love

On Saturday, July 8, Parc Jean-Drapeau will be transformed into an oasis of Caribbean music, culinary treats and other delights, with the spotlight on Jamaica.

Jamaica Day is one of the longest running events of its kind in the city and still draws tens of thousands of Montrealers to enjoy a day of family activities and entertainment as the essence of Jamaican culture comes alive.

This year, organizers have made a conscious effort to bring the overload of local talents we have in Montreal to the stage and into the spotlight, headlined by two of our brightest stars, Vernon Maytone who has earned international acclaim with his group, the Maytones, and Juno Award winner, Mikey Dangerous.

Also on stage that evening will be another big-time Montreal favourite, Juliet Nelson with the Untouchables Band. With other performances by Shaharah Sinclair and Soulvation Grimnim, Jahnear, and Quincy & Edward together with the Higher Heights Band.

And as a special treat, organizers have added a taste of Trinidad and Tobago with the sweet sound of the steelband featuring former Canadian championship band, Salah and Family Steel Orchestra.

Another top ranking local star, King Shadrock, will host the event, and Djs James Bond and TLC will be on the scene to keep the music pumping all day.

Last year, inclement weather doused the excitement; this year organizers invite all Montrealers to celebrate Jamaica with a day of community, culture, fun, and a free flow of love.

The event is organized by the Jamaica Association of Montreal Inc.