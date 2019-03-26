

I recently worked with a couple at the hospital that was scheduled to deliver their infant who had a terminal condition.

Prior to the delivery we discussed their expectations and fears and walked through what the process would be like, because we weren’t really sure how long the infant would live.

Their little baby boy lived for less than an hour and the parents were so happy that he was able to hold on for those precious few minutes after birth. They celebrated each and every moment that they had with him.

It was truly a sad yet beautiful time and I’m grateful that I was able to share it with them. As a baby ICU RN and a Licensed Counselor/ Grief Coach, I feel that I’m more acutely aware of how precious and limited our time can be.

So my question to you is…

Are you aware of how precious the gift of time is in your life?

Remember:

“Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it you can never get it back.” [H. Mackay]

So…

What are you doing with your time?

God has given us the gift of time, but we have to choose what we are going to do with it.

We ALL receive the same 24 hours in a day.

The clock will keep ticking whether you choose to use your time wisely or waste it all away.

John Maxwell says that, “We need to learn to manage ourselves and not try to manage time.”

We waste time worrying and thinking about things that don’t really matter.

We waste time in anger, unforgiveness and holding on to grudges.

We waste so much time focusing on what other people are doing with their lives instead of creating our own lives.

And we waste time worrying about things that we don’t have any control over.

I once heard someone say that, “we all have a birth date and we will all eventually have a death date, but the dash in-between those dates represents the life that we’ve lived.

What are you doing with your dash?

Are you being grateful, productive, proactive, creative, growing, learning and changing for the better in the time that you’ve been given OR are you reactive, angry, stagnant, ungrateful, stuck, hopeless, blaming, complaining and wishing, but not actually making any positive changes in your life?

Your time is precious and it’s a gift!

When we lose time it can never be found again. So, let’s all begin to use our time more wisely!

Psalm 90:12 : Teach us to realize the brevity of life, so that we may grow in wisdom.

Remember:

Don’t take the time that you’ve been given for granted.

We all start out with the same 86,400 seconds in a day; how are you going to choose to use the time that you’ve been given?

Your Life Coach,

Bev