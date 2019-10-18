What’s New?

Sometimes we get stuck in a rut and we are fearful of stepping out of our comfort zones. The only problem with that is if we stay where we are because of fear we become stagnant and our personal growth ceases.

Trying something new may feel scary for you but that’s okay, you just have to do it scared.

I recently started doing a kickboxing workout. I had no idea what I was doing when I started and I probably looked ridiculous, but after a few months I could tell that I was improving, and getting stronger with every workout. You don’t know what the outcome will be unless you try.

We talk ourselves out of so many new experiences and new adventures because of the fear of the unknown and we end up missing out on so many opportunities. The decision to not try something new limits your chances of changing your present situation.

We are naturally fearful when we start something new and unfamiliar but we have to decide to push through the fear and keep going forward.

For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

[2 Timothy 1:7]

You have to be willing to put yourself out there. You have to be willing to fail and then get back up and try one more time. You have to be willing to learn from your mistakes.

For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again…[Proverbs 24:16]

Failure is part of the process and to succeed at anything you will have to understand that failure is part of success.

You have to be WILLING… to try something new.

Remember:

Life shrinks and expands in proportion to one’s courage [Anais Nin].

What have you always wanted to do that you’ve been too scared to try?

If you have the courage to begin your journey then you’ll have what it takes to succeed, but you’ll never know what you can or can’t do unless you try.

Letting go of the familiar and embracing change is a decision that only you can make.

You have that kind of courage in you.

Go ahead… Try something new.

Blessings,

Bev ☺