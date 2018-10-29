The Soca Community has been on an emotional roller coaster couple weeks ago Social media.

From witnessing the Soca wedding of the decade to the passing of a legendary calypso icon.

On October 13, world-renowned Soca Dj International Stephen married the love of his life, St Lucian mas bandleader and attorney, Zinaida McNamara.

The two got engaged last year aboard the Uber Soca Cruise while Soca artist Kes serenaded them. Their wedding was dubbed carnival/Soca royalty.

It took place at the Biltmore Resort in Coral Gables, Miami and was attended by so many celebrities of the international Soca fraternity such as the best man “Lyrikal”, reigning Soca monarch King of Trinidad and Tobago, Aaron ‘Voice’ St. Louis, Nadia Batson, St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous, St. Lucia’s Teddyson John, Mr. Killa of Grenada and Antigua’s Ricardo Drue and the list goes on. International Stephen will be in Montreal for the first time on Saturday, November 10, at the Touch Of Red 6 event.

International Stephen, born in Trinidad and Tobago WI. Stephen has won and Shared coun tless awards, such as, the Annual Atlanta Soca DJ Rama Competition three years in a row (2003, 2004, &2005).

Best DJ on the Road in Houston CaribFest for three years (2003, 2004, and 2006. He has also Won 2009 , 2010 and 2015 International DJ of the Year, through his outstanding voter support at the International Soca Awards.

He won and shared Best Dj on the Road at one of the world’s most popular carnivals, “Miami Broward Carnival” 2004 with DJ Maestro and Most Recent 2014 with Dj Eternal Vibes & Giselle The Wassi One. His biggest achievement so far, was accompanying Bunji Garlin on His History Making appearance on BET’s 106 & Park Show in May 2014. He was also the official Tour DJ for the king of Soca MACHEL MONTANO.

Remembering Shadow

On October 23,Legendary calypsonian Winston ‘Mighty Shadow’ Bailey died at the age of 77. Shadow, who had been ailing for some time, suffered a stroke and his family confirmed that he died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday Oct 23rd morning, days before he was set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies for his contributions as a composer. Among his hits were “Bassman”, “Pay the Devil”, “Poverty is Hell” and “Yuh Lookin’ For Horn.” Trinidad and Tobago has surely lost a unique voice.”

