In J’ca.: Sizzla and Rita Marley honored

Imagine summer 2019 is coming to an end and no Montreal International Reggae Festival.

To say that reggae lovers are disappointed would be an understatement.

The last we heard from organizers was on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, an official announcement on their Facebook page that the 2018 was cancelled.

The last post indicated that the scheduled 15th anniversary of the festival was being put on hold until this year 2019. August is here and still no MIRF leaving a big void on the entertainment scene in the community.

But never mind, there’s some Reggae vibes on the way; Sizzla Kalonji will be performing live in Montreal soon.

He will be here along with a live band on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Olympia de Montréal.

Sizzla was born on April 17, 1976, and raised in August Town, where he still resides. He emerged on the reggae and dancehall scene in the late 1990s with hit singles such as ‘Black Woman and Child’, ‘Thank You, Mama’, ‘Dry Cry’, ‘Just one of those days’, and ‘Solid as a rock’. He is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed contemporary reggae artistes, on the scene, and is especially noted for his high number of releases.

As of 2018, Sizzla has released 56 albums.

Aside from his success in the music industry, Sizzla has contributed to community development in Jamaica by establishing the Sizzla Youth Foundation, which helps youth in August Town to overcome their various struggles by providing a haven from violence.

He also established ‘Judgment Yard’ by turning his August Town home into a community centre, welcoming the community to participate in organized activities.



Meanwhile, Bob Marley’s widow, Rita Marley and Sizzla were recently honoured with Reggae Icon Awards during the Jamaica 57th Independence Grand Gala, held at the National Stadium, on Tuesday August 6th.

Prime Minister The Hon. Andrew Holness presented the awards.

Also present were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prime Minister Holness said that Rita, widow of one of Jamaica’s reggae pioneers, Bob Marley, was chosen for this award because of her contribution to the development of the foundation of reggae music, while Sizzla was recognized for his contribution to the building of reggae as a music of positive vibes.