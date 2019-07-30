We must never lose sight of the importance of time.

It’s amazing how time is swiftly passing by. And what’s noteworthy is that you are aging and getting older day by day.

Luke 19:44 tells us: “They will crush you into the ground, and your children with you. Your enemies will not leave a single stone in place, because you did not recognize the time God visited you.”

Please pay attention to your time because you will be visited by the one that created time.

Please note that time is not in your hands, time will not stop to wait on you. Your lateness is your problem, your laziness is because you have not defined time properly. Ecclesiastes 3:1 explains that “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” So take time to read the scriptures concerning the power of time, which rules the universe. Time is a champion.

Everyone of us was born at a moment in time. The sun, the stars, the moon in the sky all rotate according to time. Animals produce their young according to a timetable; trees and plants of all kinds grow and bloom with time. Every year, we experience times and seasons. Every part of the universe knows the power of time. We may not have the same time zones across the globe but we all use and live according to time.

It’s amazing how the aviation world takes advantage of time and integrates it into new technology. Monitors are all over the airport displaying times of arrival and departure.

Readers, now is the time to believe and accept that there is a God. It is time to accept that there is a son of God and that His name is the Lord Jesus Christ. Whether you believe it or not He came to the world to die for your sins, to redeem mankind for all time. John 3:16 says: For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son.

It’s time to confess with your mouth and believe in your heart that Jesus Christ is your Lord and Saviour.

If you believe in time and have been working with it all these years, you must also believe in the source of all time, the great time-keeper, the eternal one, the Alpha and the Omega.

It’s time to believe!

For those who have been discouraged by the delays of time… be encouraged that God’s time is the best time; He is never late but always on time.

Learn to thank and bless the Lord at all times, let his praises continually be in your mouth.

We are all aging and advancing in years slowly, but one thing is certain – surely every one of us will experience death at one time or another. It is only a matter of time and only God the Father knows the date the time and the hour.

Today I am encouraging you to be informed about time, especially about YOUR time. Where are you spending most of your time? With whom are you spending most of your time? Are you investing your time wisely?

Did you know that your time can be measured both by quality and quantity? For example, are you spending quality time with loved ones?

Do you know that you are responsible for your own time? Each one of us will be held responsible by the great timekeeper. Please take some quality time to be holy, not only to go to church but to spend time with the Lord by reading his word. Now is your time. You are alive for a time as this.

Pastor Julianna Daniel