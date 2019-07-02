Contact Staff

Come July 13, Jamaica Day will add its own dash of flavour to Les Weekends du Monde celebrations at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

This year, the event is marking its 38th anniversary and will offer Montreal families an authentic taste of the Caribbean paradise that is Jamaica: its culinary delights, the arts and crafts that help to define it, and most importantly, its music.

To that end organizers are bringing to town Iba Mahr, one of Jamaica’s leading reggae stars, to entertain the mass of people expected at the event.

Mahr, who copped the Jamaica song of the Year award in 2014, has appeared with some of Jamaica’s biggest reggae stars at Reggae Sumfest, including Rebel Salute, Sting, Western Consciousness, at Air Jamaica’s Jazz and Blues Festival. He also toured extensively from Europe to the USA and the Caribbean.

Sharing the stage with this reggae icon will be several top-rated Canadian performers, including the acclaimed Kaisha Lee, Jason Valentino, Mysta (Ottawa) Gospel dynamo Zina Edwards as well as foundational roots band INUSASO. Other Montreal acts will also be there, including Corey Don, Salah Steel Pan Academy and West Can Folk Performing Company, Sativa Sound and DJ TLC.

High-energy performer King Shadrock will once again host the day of activities.

Doors open at 2PM. FREE Admission all day. For more information jamaicaday@jam-montreal.com or 514-737-8229.