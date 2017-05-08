

If you want something of value, you have to fight to get it. [Darren Hardy]

It’s not about wishing that your circumstances will change, it’s about making a decision, creating a realistic plan with actionable steps and then implementing the plan in order for you to accomplish your desired goals.

Occasionally, we need a little push to move forward in life. I’m here to give you that push.

There are periods in our lives that we begin to just drift through life, living our lives on autopilot and not living our lives to the fullest potential. We’re sick and tired of being in the same situation, but do nothing about it to change our circumstances.

We stay stuck because we don’t think that change is possible. Change is possible, but you have to decide to do the work. You have to put in the time and the effort.

It’s easy to think about all of the times that you’ve failed in the past, but we can’t start today with the broken pieces of yesterday, we have to learn from our errors, get back up, keep trying and move forward.

Proverbs 24:16: for though the righteouses fall seven times, they rise again.

Failure is part of the process; to succeed you will fail at times, but you have to get back up.

Every day is a new opportunity to do something different; it’s a chance to do something that will take you closer to your desired goals.

Don’t let fear hold you back, you can feel the fear and still do what you have to do; you just have to do it scared.

Remember: Success comes one tiny step at a time, not in one huge leap. We have to decide to be intentional and live our lives on purpose.

Philippians 4:13: I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

God will give you the strength that you need according to His will.

The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are. [J.P. Morgan]

If you want to change something in your life, you can.

And it’s not about trying to make yourself better than anyone else; it’s about being the best version of you that you can be.

But it will take a decision, a daily commitment, hard work, faith, honesty, patience; acknowledging and learning from any failures and moving forward and gratitude.

You can and you will succeed, if you do the work. You’ve got this.

Have a blessed and productive week.