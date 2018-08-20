Wait! Wait!

Are you that person who keeps putting things off?

Are you a procrastinator?

Procrastination is putting off something for tomorrow that you can do today. It’s postponing or delaying something that needs to get done.

We’ve all been guilty of procrastination at one time or another. You have good intentions but you never seem to get around to completing the task.

You’ve heard the saying, “procrastination is the thief of time?” Well, it’s true, the more you procrastinate the more time you waste.

Procrastination can be a major cause of stress and can increase your anxiety because in the back of your mind you know that you’re supposed to be working on a particular task.

At some point you’ll have to decide that you’re going to tackle the task ahead and then begin taking the necessary steps towards completion.

Your decision shouldn’t be based on how you feel because your feelings will tend to lead you towards thoughts of overwhelm and inaction.

But know that even though you might have a valid reason for your procrastination your inaction is still your choice.

It has been said that procrastination can be a dream killer because you never actually start working toward your goal. The truth is when you procrastinate you don’t get things done.

Don’t let procrastination steal your peace or your future. We have to acknowledge our fears and then put those fears aside as you press forward.

There’s no perfect time to begin. Things don’t have to be perfect before you get started. Just start where you are and go from there.

When there’s a mountain to climb waiting won’t make it smaller.

Schedule a time to work on your specific task.

Prioritize what needs to get done. You can break each task down into 15- to 60-minute intervals of laser focus, or whatever time span works for you.

Then stop!

Utilize that same technique later in the day with the same time span, or the following day, until the task is eventually completed.

I like to create weekly checklists of things that I need to focus on and get done; it gives me a sense of accomplishment as I complete each task.

Lost time can’t be regained.

The question is… what are you waiting for?

[Hebrews 12:11]

No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.

Remember, make the decision to…

Get started and finish what you’ve started!

Blessings and peace,

Bevy