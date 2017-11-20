

Are you sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? Are you stuck in a rut?

What is a rut?

A rut is a habit or pattern of behavior that has become monotonous and unproductive, but is difficult to change. It’s where you presently are in life, but not necessarily where you want to be.

You may want to be fit and live a healthier lifestyle, but you’re still eating unhealthily and not exercising, or maybe you’re unhappy with your job, but think changing careers or going back to school would be way too hard or take too long, or you just want to organize your living space but find it overwhelming. Whatever your rut, if it’s bothering you it might be time for a change.

If you’re still not satisfied where you presently are, but you’re still not making any changes, that’s a rut!

So, what do you do?

There is no right or wrong way to get out of a rut, but you have to want to change and believe that change is possibly for you and then start taking small steps towards your desired outcome.

Sometimes, even thinking about getting out of a rut can be overwhelming, but there is a popular saying that goes: “how would you eat an elephant?”

And the answer is, “one bite at a time.” That’s how you tackle big changes in your life, one step at a time.

You need to think about what you would like to change first and then you create a doable plan and then do it.

You will have to challenge yourself. When you get out of your comfort zone and begin to do something that you’ve never done, it’s going to feel scary but that’s okay, just do it scared.

Remember, the past can’t be changed, but your present and future can.

Don’t despise the process of change. I’m telling you now, it will be challenging, but definitely worth it.

When you make the decision to change something in your life it will be hard, it might even hurt a little, maybe a lot, and it will take time but stick with it, don’t give up, change will come.

Yes, it is easier to do the same things over and over and not ever make any changes, but when you take that leap into change, there will be a whole new world of experiences on the other side.

And don’t forget a positive attitude can take you a lot further than a negative one can, and a little gratitude can go a long way.

Always remember your blessings.

Keep dreaming, keep hoping, step out of the box, keep moving towards the change you desire, and don’t give up until you reach your goal.

Blessings and peace, Bev

bevbenskin@gmail.com