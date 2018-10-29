About Half of All Adults Have at Least One Major Risk Factor for Heart Disease

Among the leading causes of death, heart disease is responsible for the most deaths worldwide for both men and women of all races. It is the number one cause of death in the Unites States and the second leading cause of death in Canada. Every year more than a half a million people die of heart disease in North America — over 607,000 people in the USA and 48,000 in Canada.

Heart disease is caused by a variety of conditions that affect the cardiovascular system. Usually these conditions will cause a disturbance in the way blood flows through the heart and blood vessels.

There are several risk factors. Eating a poor diet high in unhealthy fats results in a 30% increased likelihood of developing heart disease.

High levels of stress or prolonged stress may result in increased blood pressure, or disturbances in heart rhythm which increases the risk of developing heart disease.

Depression — people with depression are 25 to 40 percent more likely to die from heart disease than people without depression.

Your family history is also a risk factor. Your risk of heart disease is higher if any immediate family members (parents, brothers, sisters, etc.) have had a heart attack, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure.

As if this weren’t enough, there are an additional 5 major risk factors. These are considered major factors because having just one of them doubles your risk for heart disease. It’s estimated that an astounding half of all adults have at least one of these major risk factors.

1- High blood pressure: Just having this puts a person at great risk. Furthermore, half of adults with high blood pressure don’t have it under control. High blood pressure causes damage to the blood vessel walls. Fifty percent suffer death caused by poor blood flow to the heart and thirty percent suffer from a stroke (a problem with blood flow to the brain).

2- High cholesterol: This makes a person twice as likely to develop heart disease compared to a person who does not have high cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that can build up on the walls of your blood vessels causing a narrowing of the arteries and reducing blood flow to the heart. Only one third of adults with high cholesterol have it under control.

3- Diabetes: People with diabetes are twice as likely to develop heart disease because diabetics often have high triglyceride levels. This is another type of fat that can cause thickening and narrowing of the arteries hence reducing blood flow to the heart. In addition, high blood sugar levels cause damage to blood vessels throughout the whole body.

4- Smoking: People who smoke are two to four times as likely to develop heart disease as non-smokers because smoking increases the build-up of plaque in the arteries.

5- Obesity: This is of course another major risk factor.

Know the warning signs and symptoms of a heart attack and seek emergency medical help to reduce negative outcomes :

• Chest pain or discomfort.

• Upper body pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw, or upper stomach.

• Shortness of breath.

• Nausea, lightheadedness, or cold sweats.

Most of the risk factors are preventable and many cases are reversible with proper nutrition and lifestyle. Talk to a healthcare professional about your risk for heart disease. Early detection and treatment of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes can greatly reduce your risk.

Address your nutritional requirements. Seek advice from a Dietitian and get a prescribed diet that is personalized for your specific medical needs. Quit smoking and aim to maintain a healthy weight. Try your best to address problems in their early stages when the symptoms are easier to reverse as this significantly reduce damage to the heart and blood vessels.

Article courtesy of heartlogiq.com