Government of Grenada recognizes, endorses Spice Isle

Cultural Day, July 13 in Little Burgundy

Contact Staff

It’s official.

Montrealers will celebrate the cuisine and culture of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique on July 13 at Vinet Park in Little Burgundy, South west Montreal.

Following last year’s overwhelming success when over 3,000 Grenadian-Canadians and their friends packed the park last summer for the inaugural event, organizers the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec, are putting the finishing touches on the event.

“2018 was great for the first year, but 2019 promises to be even larger and greater,” said Spice Island Cultural Day president Theodore H. Blaize, the newly-minted honorary consul for Grenada in Quebec.

This year, they are expecting well over 5,000 festival-goers to come out and enjoy the food, music, arts and culture of the Spice Island.

The 2019 theme is, “A Taste of the Spice Isle,” and patrons are promised a next level culinary experience in a family-friendly setting; a fusion of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique cuisine along with other delicious Caribbean cuisines.

The event will feature a Tea Tent serving the Spice Teas of the Caribbean, a Vendors’ Market with everything from clothing to arts and crafts, a children’s corner with face painting and other activities, and more.

“I am very excited to be a part of this tremendous festival showcasing my country and to be its Youth Ambassador for the festivities”, says Diizon Belfon, one of Quebec’s exciting up and coming boxers.

A recent statement the government of Grenada endorsed the work being carried out by the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ).

It stated that Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and the Government of Grenada are grateful for Grenadians in the Diaspora for the continued work and contributions towards the development of Grenada in Montreal:

“The Government is satisfied with works and contribution that the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ) is making towards Grenada and most of all the promotion of who we are as a people,” wrote Norland Cox, Grenada’s Minister of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and The Arts. “The Cabinet fully recognizes and endorses SICDAQ, their activities, plans and programs to promote and celebrate the heritage and cultures of Grenada in Quebec.”

“The Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec continues to remain steadfast in its goal towards celebrating the culture and spirit of Grenada and to share it with everyone who resides in Quebec and elsewhere,” says Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, who is serving as public relations officer.

The SICDAQ is inviting all Montrealers to join them on July 13 and slip away on a Caribbean trip to the Spice Island without having to leave Montreal!

Vendors are welcome call (514) 620-6612 for more information or visit www.spiceislandculturalday.com for more information.