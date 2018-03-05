Educators and students recognized and awarded at Independence celebration

Over 150 Montrealers, including Grenadians and friends of Grenada, gathered at the Holiday Inn, Cote de Liesse on Saturday, February 17, for the celebration of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique’s 44th Anniversary of Independence Gala and Award Ceremony.

The theme for the celebration was “One People, One Country, Our Responsibility” and the evening got underway with a presentation of the Canada and Grenada anthems performed by Delta Antoine-Parris and the Grenada Ensemble.

Honorary Consul, Mr. Leonard Wharwood, Jr, presented Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell’s Independence message. Among the specially invited guests were Mrs. Sue Montgomery, borough mayor of Cote des Neiges/NDG and spouse. Also present were Mr. Francois Xavier Pinte, honorary consul of Burundi and spouse, Mrs. Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, president of Playmas Montreal, Ms. Nicole Swann, president of the Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal (GNAM) and Archdeacon Ven. Jim Bennett of St. Paul’s, who provided the blessings for the evening.

Several long-serving educators were honored: Mrs. Hilarie Fraser Cruickshank, Mr. Peter Stewart, Mr. Bunty James, Mr. Douglas Bartley and Mr. Bernard Baynes while Ms. Zipporah Wharwood and Ms. Darnelle were presented with bursaries; both are studying at McGill University.

Janice Anne Farray, community organizer, presented the keynote address.

Entertainment was provided by Byron “Doggies” Cameron, Delta and her back-up band, and Joey the Saxman. Music for the evening was provided by 20/20 and DJ Spice Connection. Mrs. Karen Parke Bernard and Mr. Kadeeme Cruickshank served as MCs.

The Office of the Honorary Consul and the Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal, Inc. hosted the event.