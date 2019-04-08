Contact Staff

The magical sound of Gospel music will resonate across the music hall of Evangel Pentecostal Church, when a line-up of Montreal’s top Gospel performers share the stage with the internationally renowned Carlene Davis for what is expected to be a signature event for the city.

The evening promises to be a treat for music lovers, many of whom are anticipating the long-awaited return to Montreal of Davis, who is coming with her brand new album, ‘The Assignment’, and a special musical ministry.

In the four decades or so that she has been on the scene Davis recorded over 15 albums, and elevated to international acclaim with songs such as’ Stealing Love,’ ‘Like Old Friends Do,’ ‘Going Down To Paradise,’ ‘Winnie Mandela,’ and ‘It Must Be Love,’ and performing to audiences in Aisa, Europe North America South America, Europe and across the Caribbean.

Montrealers can also expect to enjoy a spectacular performance by their own Sophia Sinclair Campbell, who over the years has built a solid ministry with her captivating voice and engaging performance style.

After being off the scene for a little while, Sinclair Campbell returns with a new album, ‘Victorious.’

Another anticipated source of excitement for the evening will be the appearance of The Fitz-Patrick Sisters who, over the past five years, have taken Montreal by storm with their upbeat and inspiring performances.

Since Elasah and Ariel burst on the scene, they have lent their voices to events across the city, winning over fans every time they take to the stage.

They have already shared the stage with some of the biggest names on the Gospel circuit and will no doubt be a thrill for this big show.

Another of our local stars, Zina Edwards will also bringing her unique style to the show.

Currently part of the music ministry at The Resurrection Centre in Lachine, Zina never fails to move her audiences when she takes to the microphone. More than 12 years on the local Gospel scene, she remains fully dedicated to her music ministry.

Montreal-born Herve Piquant is the pastor of Deeper Connection Church in Ahuntsic, he says he “developed an absolute passion for music, and at 15 years-old became the Minister of Music at his church in Miami.”

In Montreal, he formed a group called Deeper Connection, made up of singers from different congregations across the city.

His will be one of highlight performances for the evening.

Guerschon Auguste is one of Montreal’s most exciting up-and-coming Gospel artistes.

A gifted keyboardist, he has lent his talent to events across the city and has been steadily gaining fans and supporter with the elegance and style of his every performance.

A lot of young music fans will be looking forward to hearing him on stage.

So the stage is set for one of the biggest nights in Gospel in Montreal for the year on Saturday April 13, when Davis comes to town at 1235 Lambert Closse St. in downtown Montreal (Atwater metro) to share the stage with this line-up of exciting Montreal artistes for this fundraising concert to benefit Chomedey Baptist Church. Info.: 450-681-4643, 514-617-7117, 514-913-6269.