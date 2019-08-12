Carl Henry, Priscilla Taylor, Nola Gibbons, Will the Rapper and The Richard Family on stage at Caribbean Paradise

For the past eight years, the Living Room Gospel Fusion has provided a stage for Montreal performers in all genres of music, allowing many to showcase and develop their talent and move on other platforms.

On August 18, the Fusion is back at the Caribbean Paradise Restaurant for a mega summer celebration. And for this one, organizer Ray Johnston has rounded up some old and new friends to provide music loving Montrealers with an evening of entertainment, jam-packed with a line-up of talented singers and musicians.

On stage for this summertime showcase will be several well-loved stars who have written their names in the annals of music in this city over the past several years including Carl Henry, the smooth sounding operator that moves easily through a soul, R&B and Gospel.

Also on stage will be three favorites of the Gospel circuit, Priscilla Taylor, Nola Gibbons and Will the Rapper.

For this big show, organizers are especially excited to introduce Gospel Fusion audiences to The Richard Family, a trio of highly talented siblings, Nurlika, 13, Tyler 12, and 10-year-old Nurley Jr. who are members of Christ Embassy Church in St. Laurent.

Saxophonist Dexter Johnston, who loves to make audiences dance, will also be part of the line-up as well as organizer Ray.

For the past eight years, The Living Room Gospel Fusion has become a Sunday afternoon dinner and show staged in the cozy and friendly environs of the Caribbean Paradise Lounge. In addition to top-notched entertainment, audiences can expect to experience and share in testimonies of transformation by performers who have consolidated their relationship with the Lord.

The evening starts at 3:30pm to 6:30pm, giving you time to enjoy the show and get back home to be ready to start your week on Monday.

Admission is $25. Info: 514-718-9435.