Grief helps us to find our new normal…

Working as a Grief Coach, I would be remiss if I did not occasionally talk about grief and loss.

It’s hard to move forward in any area of your life when you have not dealt with your losses.

It’s difficult to look towards your future if you’re stuck in the pain of your past.

Remember:

Grief does not go away just because you ignore it, it has to be acknowledged. You have to grieve intentionally.

Grief can come to us via death, divorce, breakup, loss of a home, loss of a job, loss of a dream.

Grief comes from any perceived loss that we experience.

We all experience grief in a unique way and we have to respect that no two people grieve in the same way.

It’s a topic that most people don’t want to talk about but I’m here to bring the topic out in the open.

When my mom passed away in 2016 my heart was shattered, I cried everyday that she was in the hospital and I still do whenever the tears come.

I remember talking to God prior to her death and I said, God I know that this will take me down, but please don’t let this take me out, because over the years in my private practice I’ve seen what unresolved grief can do to a person.

I had to take time to grieve and I knew that my mom would not want me to get stuck in my grief.

I am slowly coming out of the fog. I know that I have a long way to go and that’s okay.

People generally avoid their grief because they don’t want to feel any pain, but the thing is… you have to feel your pain in order to heal your pain.

I know… none of this sounds like fun but trust me grieving is necessary when you experience a loss.

Jim Rohn says: “The walls we build around ourselves to keep out sadness also keep out joy.”

We spend too much time denying our truth, too much time ignoring our reality and our hurts and building walls to block out pain instead of dealing with our issues.

You cannot change what you refuse to confront.

Matthew 5:4: Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted.

Allow God to comfort you as you grieve your losses and allow Him to reveal to you those broken places in your heart, so that he can begin your healing process.

There is no shame in grief.

There is no shame in tears.

God gave us tears for a reason!

Remember…

Grief is not a sign of weakness. It’s what God gave us to deal with our losses.

It’s what helps us to find our new normal.

We will never be the same person we were before our loss, but we can choose to learn and grow in the healing.

Max Lucado wrote,

“Solomon said, “There is a time to mourn!” Give yourself some. Face your grief with tears, time, and one more—face your grief with truth.”

Grief is a journey that will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

It can be exhausting, scary, lonely, confusing and painful, but if you decide to go through it and not avoid it and run away from it, healing will come.

So…

Pray, write, cry, talk about it, draw, read, workout, seek assistance if you need a counselor/coach. Do whatever you have to do to promote your healing.

Acknowledging your grief is the first step and the beginning of your journey. Don’t deny your feelings embrace them. We have to go through it to get to the other side.

Blessings,

