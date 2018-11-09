

You’re probably wondering why I’m talking about goals in November.

We are all a work in progress, and it’s never too early to begin changing the things in your life that aren’t working for you.

If you don’t want the next year to be the same as this year, you’re going to have to do something different.

There are so many ways that you can make subtle changes in your life but it starts with a decision and a plan.

Don’t wait until January 1st to think about what you would like your next year to look like; you have to start now so that you can begin the New Year with a fresh new attitude, perspective and plan.

Don’t let the thought of making goals scare you.

You’re going to have to be realistic, intentional, patient, step out of your comfort zone and work really hard, but that’s all part of the process of getting from point A to point B.

You know that I’ll be talking about this again in the New Year, but for now, take some time and write down a few things you’d like to change in 2019. Start doing your research and creating your action plan now.

If you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail.

Kick your fears and negative thinking to the curb and plan to make 2019 your best year ever.

It’s been said that you can’t score if you don’t have a goal.

You know that the top athletes don’t get every basket or goal that they attempt, but that doesn’t stop them from trying.

So…

Don’t let the fear of failure hinder you. There will be a lot of obstacles and setbacks along the way, but each time you fall decide that you’re not going to stay down.

P.S. There is no rule that says that you have to wait until 1/1/19 to get started on your transformation.

It’s time to begin investing in you. Take some time to reflect on where you’ve been and where you want to go.

Today is the perfect time to begin your journey.

Blessings,

Bev J