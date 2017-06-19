Gratitude and pain, those two words don’t seem to go together, but I believe that gratitude is a key factor in the healing process.

Gratitude assists in healing our wounds from our past and also assists us in moving towards a ‘hope-filled’ future.

I love this quote that I heard a few years ago: “What you take for granted other people are praying for.”

Doesn’t that make you think?

I know; there are probably days when you don’t even want to get out of bed.

I get it! And the last thing you may want to do is talk about how grateful you are in your present situation.

But, those are the times that we need to do what I call ‘a heart check.’ It’s a time to think about what’s working in your life and then reflect on ALL of those things that you’re grateful for.

It’s easy to look at the circumstances around you and get discouraged and even lose your hope.

Stop!

Take a minute…

Breathe…

Reflect…

And begin to name the present blessings in your life.

Gratitude moves the focus from what you don’t have to appreciating what you do have right now.

I believe gratitude changes the heart and opens the door to inner healing and it changes your perceptions about what’s going on around you.

I require all of my clients to tell me at least three things that they are grateful for after each session. This request is easy for some and more difficult for others, but nevertheless it’s required, because there is ALWAYS something to be grateful for no matter what your circumstance.

Bitterness, anger, ‘unforgiveness’ and ingratitude can lead to despair. When you are ungrateful there is no joy. It’s a continual feeling of discontentment and lack…

Take a minute to write down, or at least think about, one or two things you’re grateful for and meditate on those things. You may not like where you are right now, but take time to appreciate how far you’ve come and embrace the hope of the future.

I love quotes as you’ve probably already figured out, and I want to leave you with this one by Ralph Blum:

“There is a calmness to a life lived in gratitude, a quiet joy.”

[1Thessalonians 5:18] states,

In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

I love this scripture because it doesn’t mention anything about your feelings.

The scripture doesn’t say when you feel grateful, give thanks, or when things are going really well for you, give thanks.

It just says give thanks in every situation.

Is this always easy to do? No, of course not.

But it is healing.

Remember, Gratitude increases your overall well-being.

This week and every week decide that you’re going have an attitude of gratitude.

Sometimes you have to declare: I WILL BE GRATEFUL FOR THIS DAY.

And give thanks with a grateful heart.

You have to do something different to get a different result.

Have an awesome week, and remember: Be grateful!

Blessings,

Bev