leadership and personal development

Grenadian philosopher and author Theodore U. Ferguson packs a powerful resume, behind a “unique and transformational philosophy” that has already positively impacted the lives of professionals across the Caribbean and beyond.

His philosophy of Leading From Above The Line is a principle-grounded approach to leadership and personal development. He has worked with regional and international organizations, governments, state corporations, private and public sector organizations, professionals and most importantly, youth.

He stated that his philosophy was developed specifically “to address the leadership challenges in rapidly transforming societies. Leading From Above The Line is targeted to the holistic development of individuals whether as members of families, organizations or societies.

The program is aimed at building more responsible behavior in the private and public lives of participants. It is anchored in the philosophy that all human beings have the potential to be creative and to achieve way beyond their usual day-to-day performance levels.”

Dr. Ferguson, who is currently based in Trinidad, holds a Ph.D. in Agriculture from the University of the West Indies, and is a Fellow of the Economic Development Institute of the World Bank. He also served as Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of the West Indies (1971-1996) and was project officer with the Caribbean Development Bank (1974-1978).

Also, he is the author of “Writings on Leadership: Sharing the Philosophy of Leading From Above The Line,” published in 2012.

On Saturday, November 9, Dr. Ferguson will be back in Montreal to inspire and guide those individuals who are seeking a path to navigate some of the challenges life has been throwing at them.

He will be speaking at Concordia University Conference Centre Loyola, 7141 Sherbrooke Street W. Room RF 110 from 9 am – 4pm.

The event is being held in collaboration with Concordia University’s Centre For Human Relations and Community Service.

It includes lunch, coffee breaks and materials. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the training. Call to request sponsorship. Info: alternativedevtsolutions@gmail.com 514-718-6471 www.abovethelinett.com Registration is $50, $25 for Students. chrcs.concordia.ca