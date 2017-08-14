Melissa Murphy

While on set for the video for his new single, “Grown Man Cry,” Reggae artist, Pressure Busspipe, aka Pressure, took a few moments to speak with the Community Contact via a phone interview.

He will be making his Montreal debut on the International Reggae Fest stage on Sunday, August 20, alongside other Reggae stars Etana, Lt. Stitchie and Tanya Stephens.

Hailing from the island of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Pressure has always known that Reggae would be a part of his life through the Rastafarian family and community ties that surrounded him. He describes, “As I left my house [to] my friend’s house, my uncle’s house, my aunt’s house, they were all Rastafarians. You’re listening to people like Peter Tosh, Bob Marley, and Dennis Brown heavy.”

“Especially when Capleton came out with the album, “I, Testament,” I really started to gain some consciousness within me. And then Sizzla came out with “Praise Ye Jah,” […] and I knew this was where I saw myself—as a person, as a human being. This is the kind of thinking I want to have. I want to be a revolutionary for Black people, near and far.”

After relocating to Miami in his teens, Pressure began working alongside famous Jamaican producers like Don Corleon. The duo would go on to record one of Pressure’s biggest hits, “Love and Affection,” some time later. “Two weeks later we rerecorded “Love and Affection” in Jamaica, in his studio.…and from then I started doing music in Jamaica, and the vibes started to kick off from there.”

But becoming a conscious artist was something that this young star made sure he studied well. He describes the early years of his career as “a lot of work.” Explaining that, “I was the kind of person who did not want their music out until I thought I was ready to be heard. I spent a lot of time by myself, and by the time I was ready to showcase my talent the people who were inspiring me were like… “you should take this serious.””

One of those artists was Sizzla Kalonji, who Pressure just wrapped up touring alongside. He beamed with pride as he described his full-circle moment as, “He is one of my biggest inspirations in music. So being on stage…with him, I’m looking at him like a kid, like a student. And he’s like, “No, you’re great!”

“These artists that I love, they love my work and if feels great to be sitting amongst the best.” And though he may not be Jamaican, Pressure maintains that, as an artist, his goal will continue to be “to make a statement.” I have to make sure that when I come out, that I represent my people. My vibe is to make sure the people see me as a Reggae artist. Not just some small island guy trying to make Reggae music. So, I will continue to represent Reggae and put out good music,” a goal his fans around the world can agree he’s done a great job of doing thus far.

As he heads to the Reggae Fest stage, Pressure is excited to showcase his old hits and debut lots of new music.

For tickets, contact: 514-482-7921.