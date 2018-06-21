“A peek to show that Freemasonry is more than just secret handshakes, traditions and famous members.”

Egbert Gaye

Officers and members of the Prince Hall Freemasons of Montreal are offering the public an opportunity to learn more about an organization that has been long defined as secretive and mysterious.

On Saturday, June 30, they’re inviting Montrealers to “meet the men that make those charities work and to discuss these matters and explore your questions about an organization that is rich in history, tradition, and charity.”

The Open House, as it is called, is being organized by the officers and members of King David Lodge #30 Mount Moriah Lodge #24 and takes place at the Harmony Masonic Temple, 14100 Pierrefonds Blvd, Pierrefonds, in the West Island between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

The Lodge, as the organization has been loosely categorized, is known to have an extended history in communities around the world, and many individuals of African descent have grown to prominence within its ranks in the USA, Africa and the Caribbean.

However, in spite of their ubiquitous presence, there ‘s an over-arching perception of secrecy surrounding much of their activities and their relationships with the community and society.

This open house is an attempt to dispel some of those wayward perceptions and misconception.

In a statement, organizers say they’re inviting people in “to understand what we do and who we are. A peek to show that Freemasonry is more than just secret handshakes, traditions and famous members.”

And as a way of dispelling the myth of entrenched secrecy, they say also that:

“The lessons learned in Freemasonry are openly shared with wives, friends, co-workers and anyone who seeks their meaning on what the great fraternity is about. But, Freemasons are not boastful nor indolent in its virtues and do not squander their opportunities to impart wisdom whenever possible.”

Freemasonry prides itself on bringing together men of different professions, cultures, religions and political ideology under the bond of Brotherhood with all committed to

“making society better as we pass through it.”

Charitable work is a cornerstone of its existence.

Over the years, the Lodge has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to youth scholarships and towards Prostate Cancer Research, Alzheimer’s Research and Sickie Cell Anemia.

Among the many well-known personalities who have identified themselves as Freemason are political icons the late Martin Luther King Jr., and WEB Dubois; basket-ballers Shakeel O’Neal and Scottie Pippen; political activists Jesse Jackson and Reverend Al Sharpton.

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free And Accepted Masons Province Of Ontario & Jurisdiction Organized A.L. 5856 invite Montrealers to an OPEN HOUSE

ON SATURDAY, JUNE 30th, 10 AM to 4 PM. Complimentary Refreshments will be available. For information: 514-894-3856